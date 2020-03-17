Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mimecast (MIME)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME):

3/5/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/13/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

2/12/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/18/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. Mimecast Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -282.09, a PEG ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Mimecast Ltd alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,730. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mimecast by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mimecast by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.