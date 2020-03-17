Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qorvo (QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2020 – Qorvo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Qorvo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/5/2020 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

2/25/2020 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qorvo stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,901. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $21,735,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $6,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,869,000 after buying an additional 205,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

