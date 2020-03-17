Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Revolve Group (RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2020 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/27/2020 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/3/2020 – Revolve Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,857. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $569.02 million and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,219,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 548,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.