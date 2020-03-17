Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trane (TT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trane (NYSE: TT):

3/17/2020 – Trane had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Trane was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – Trane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

3/11/2020 – Trane was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Trane is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Trane had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Trane is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Trane had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:TT traded up $71.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.21. 3,582,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Trane has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

