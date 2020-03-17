Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,400

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,359.44 ($83.65).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,504.23 ($72.41) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,110.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion and a PE ratio of -10.59.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 17,241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

