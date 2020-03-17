RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0068

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $736,584.29 and approximately $24,703.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00470034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00117651 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00091391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 648.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002699 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002489 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 297.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.