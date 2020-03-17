Refereum Price Tops $0.0005 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. Refereum has a market cap of $2.53 million and $288,383.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 403.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.02229583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00192796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035396 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,777,236,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

