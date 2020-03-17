Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 764,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 425,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 144,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

