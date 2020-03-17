Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RF. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 908,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,694,332. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 20,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.