Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Lowered to $99.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after acquiring an additional 251,317 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,932,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

