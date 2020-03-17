Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,185 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,302.81 ($30.29) to GBX 2,185 ($28.74) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REL. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,225 ($29.27) to GBX 2,148 ($28.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,066.30 ($27.18).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,514 ($19.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,952.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,900.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.