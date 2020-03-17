Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Relx by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after buying an additional 114,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Relx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,062,000 after buying an additional 175,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.