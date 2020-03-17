Remme Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,048.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kuna, IDEX and Tidex. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $69,048.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.04037116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kuna, IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

