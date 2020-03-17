Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.40% of Legg Mason worth $43,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LM opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LM shares. Cfra upped their price target on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.