Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.25 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,954 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Radware worth $46,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Radware by 167.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Radware by 7.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.24 million, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

