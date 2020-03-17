Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 227,475 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,475 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ferrari worth $46,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,128,000 after purchasing an additional 367,918 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,498,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,284,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.