Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,343,134 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,343,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Vereit worth $42,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,629,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,216,000 after buying an additional 1,779,807 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,258,000 after buying an additional 2,955,556 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,429,000 after buying an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,784,000 after buying an additional 1,690,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter worth about $82,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

VER stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

