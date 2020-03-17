Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RPAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81 and a beta of -0.06. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,669,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

