Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the third quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $716.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

