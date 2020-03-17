Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Republic Services stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

