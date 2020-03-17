Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 17th (ABR, AC, ASTC, BJRI, BKFG, BOMN, CAL, CCL, CDR, CGA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 17th:

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

FGL (NYSE:FG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

