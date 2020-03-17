Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 17th (ARGGY, DO, ESVIF, HLX, NBL, NBR, NE, NR, RIG, TKAMY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 17th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Noble (NYSE:NE) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

