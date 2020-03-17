Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CannTrust (CTST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CannTrust (NYSE: CTST) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2020 – CannTrust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

3/3/2020 – CannTrust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

3/2/2020 – CannTrust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

2/25/2020 – CannTrust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

2/24/2020 – CannTrust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

2/19/2020 – CannTrust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

2/17/2020 – CannTrust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

2/11/2020 – CannTrust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

2/10/2020 – CannTrust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

2/6/2020 – CannTrust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CTST traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,541. CannTrust Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.38.

Get CannTrust Holdings Inc alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CannTrust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CannTrust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.