Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS: NSRGY) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – NESTLE S A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/13/2020 – NESTLE S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

3/9/2020 – NESTLE S A/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2020 – NESTLE S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

2/28/2020 – NESTLE S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

2/21/2020 – NESTLE S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/24/2020 – NESTLE S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NSRGY stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.42. 4,645,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.