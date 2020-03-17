Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) recently:

3/10/2020 – Lamar Advertising was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

3/4/2020 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Lamar Advertising was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to .

2/21/2020 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $86.00 to $91.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Lamar Advertising was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Lamar Advertising was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – Lamar Advertising had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.04. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

