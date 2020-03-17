Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for S&P Global (SPGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI):

3/13/2020 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $319.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to .

3/10/2020 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to .

3/4/2020 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $337.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – S&P Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $299.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – S&P Global was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $326.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $266.00.

1/17/2020 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.50 on Tuesday, hitting $227.66. 3,092,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $203.44 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

