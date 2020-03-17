Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 17th (COST, GME, IKTSF, KL, LCII, LNN, SAWLF, TAIPY, TBI, TPVG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 17th:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of GameStop have declined, it has outperformed the industry in the past six months. This provides a good entry point given the company’s sound fundamentals and strategic initiatives. GameStop is undertaking strategic endeavors to bring the company back on track. These involve cost containment efforts, optimization of inventory, focusing on high margin product categories and rationalizing store base worldwide. The company also plans to augment store experience, expand and redesign PowerUp Rewards loyalty program, enhance digital capabilities and improve engagement with vendors and partners. GameStop’s collectibles sales category has also been profitable for a while. The company’s long-term target is to create $1 billion e-commerce business. The company has also been focusing on lowering debt load.”

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.