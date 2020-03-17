Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Altus Midstream (ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NYSE: ALTM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2020 – Altus Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

3/10/2020 – Altus Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

3/4/2020 – Altus Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

2/27/2020 – Altus Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

ALTM stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,360 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,662 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,263 shares during the period.

