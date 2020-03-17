Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently:

3/17/2020 – T-Mobile Us was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – T-Mobile Us was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – T-Mobile Us was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

2/18/2020 – T-Mobile Us was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $96.00 to $102.00.

2/11/2020 – T-Mobile Us was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – T-Mobile Us was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.60. 300,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,909. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get T-Mobile Us Inc alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.