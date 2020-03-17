Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Leidos (LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2020 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2020 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2020 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $117.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Leidos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Leidos had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,891. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

