Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 648,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,455. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

