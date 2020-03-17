Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 767,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,857. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $569.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 570,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 548,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 526,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $30,597,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

