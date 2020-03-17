Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Purchases $22,600.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,199.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce William Mcclelland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Bruce William Mcclelland bought 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Bruce William Mcclelland bought 11,414 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,872.32.

On Friday, March 6th, Bruce William Mcclelland bought 24,161 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $73,932.66.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 384,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,356. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBBN. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 123,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

