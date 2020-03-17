Richard Frank Studwell Buys 1,000 Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Stock

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) insider Richard Frank Studwell purchased 1,000 shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £2,630 ($3,459.62).

Shares of PHI traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.35). 147,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,953. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 335.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.21. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.36 ($4.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

