Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Update

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 12,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REI. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Ring Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REI opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

