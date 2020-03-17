Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

REI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,613. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 66,505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ring Energy by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,092 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 770.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.