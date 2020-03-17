Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REI. Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

REI stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.