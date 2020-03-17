Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lowered to “Accumulate” at Johnson Rice

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Ring Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

