Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,613. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 478,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 305,283 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 458.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 145,552 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

