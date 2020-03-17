Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 27,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 8,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,674. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.65. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

