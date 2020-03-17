Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Buys $150,900.00 in Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director David Nierenberg bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00.

Shares of RVSB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.