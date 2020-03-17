RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RLJ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE RLJ traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 3,220,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

