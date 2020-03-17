Robert Allen Leach Acquires 150,000 Shares of Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 150,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 988,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,431.68.

SGY stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Surge Energy Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.02.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.64%.

SGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.28.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.