Robotina (ROX) Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Robotina has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One Robotina token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $15,744.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.02222816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00192396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Robotina Profile

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

