Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 375 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 375 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROG. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 335.58.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

