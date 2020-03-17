Rocket Pool (RPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,326.00

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00005430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $2,326.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.02233474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 399.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00191664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00034648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.