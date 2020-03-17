Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Shares of ROK traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.84. 17,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,572,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,992,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

