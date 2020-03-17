Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Position Increased by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 265,652 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,071,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.47. 90,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.38 and a 200 day moving average of $185.13. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

