Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,216 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 265,652 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,088,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.98. 829,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,430. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.13. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.