Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 664 ($8.73) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 886 ($11.65). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,191 ($15.67) to GBX 1,169 ($15.38) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 854.60 ($11.24).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 385.80 ($5.07) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 564.80 ($7.43) and a one year high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 631.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 703.67. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.58.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Also, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total value of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 777 shares of company stock valued at $493,995.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

